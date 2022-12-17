Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 9,119 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.