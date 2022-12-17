Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CGGR stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

