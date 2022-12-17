Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.
Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
CGGR stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.