General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

