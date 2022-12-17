Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Reduced by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

