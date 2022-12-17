Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

