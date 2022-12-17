Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

