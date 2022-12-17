Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

