Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $155,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

