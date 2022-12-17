Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $52.89.

