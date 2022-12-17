Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $156,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,336 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,508,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

