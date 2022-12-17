Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $156,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,336 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,508,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.