Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $108.41.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.