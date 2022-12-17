4,033 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

