Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IDU opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.