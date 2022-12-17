Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.