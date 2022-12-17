Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in DocuSign by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $159.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

