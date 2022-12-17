Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

