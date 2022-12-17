1,629 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.