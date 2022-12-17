Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.