Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.09 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.