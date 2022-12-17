Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 607 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

