Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

