Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:ACWV opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

