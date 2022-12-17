Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $616.51 and a 200-day moving average of $638.70.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

