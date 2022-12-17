Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

