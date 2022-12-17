Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.44 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

