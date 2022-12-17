Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 8,585 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SMRT opened at 2.29 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.14 and a 1-year high of 11.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $454.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.89.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of 47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 44.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.66.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

