Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

