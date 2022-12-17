Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

