3,499 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

