2,073 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.99 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

