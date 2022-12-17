2,622 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.