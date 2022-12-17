Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXF opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

