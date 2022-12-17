SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stake Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $109.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.83 and a 12 month high of $169.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80.

