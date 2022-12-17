Telemus Capital LLC Sells 247 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 1.1 %

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.59 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $623.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

