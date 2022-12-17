The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

BA stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

