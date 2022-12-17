Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.31. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $674.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.