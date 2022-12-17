Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $165.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

