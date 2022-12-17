Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45.
