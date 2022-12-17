Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,958. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

