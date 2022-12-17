Marcum Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

