Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,810,000 after buying an additional 1,353,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

