Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $296,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,629,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

