Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 512 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.