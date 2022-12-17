Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

