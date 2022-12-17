Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,289,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 221,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.