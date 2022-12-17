Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 470 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.