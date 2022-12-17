Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SON opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.