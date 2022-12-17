Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

