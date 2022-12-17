Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.