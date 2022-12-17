DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

